Gabourey Sidibe Shares Pic of Fiance’s NSFW Proposal

Along with a picture of Brandon Frankel going naked on their engagement day, the ‘American Horror Story’ actress gives a birthday shout-out to her future husband.

Gabourey Sidibe‘s fiance didn’t take the regular approach when he popped the big question to his girlfriend. Weeks after announcing their engagement, the actress has shared a never-before-seen photo of his NSFW proposal.

The “American Horror Story” star posted the picture on her Instagram page on Friday, December 18 to mark her fiance Brandon Frankel’s birthday. In the image, her soon-to-be husband went completely naked as he kneeled on the bed which was covered with red flower petals.

He held two letter balloons that spelled “Me” strategically to cover his manhood while displaying his chiseled abs. The photo also showed the balloon decoration on the headboard as part of the surprise proposal.

In the caption, the Becky Williams of “Empire” gave a birthday shout-out to her fiance. “Happy Birthday @brandontour !” she wrote, before gushing, “You are the funniest, kindest, toughest, most protective man in the world. You’re always down for all of my hair brained schemes, from painting your nails, to eating rice noodle rose water ice cream, to ridiculous photo shoots like this 1!”

“Anyone could be the Clyde to my Bonnie but you are the Kel to my Keenon, the Romy to my Michele, and the Bert to my Ernie! I can not wait to drag you into adventures for the rest of our lives! Happy Birthday My Love!” she continued, before warning those who are tempted to flirt with Brandon, “And if y’all want to slide into his DM’s, his girl can fight.”

Gabourey revealed she got engaged to her boyfriend Brandon on November 24. “It’s weird that people think we’re already married but I guess our hearts and intentions for each other are just that clear to see. My BFF proposed and now I get to hold him forever,” she wrote on Instagram, while showing off her engagement ring.

She sang praise for her fiance, “The funniest man I’ve ever met. The sweetest human to exist. @brandontour made up a song for when i put my bonnet on at night. The second I look a bit stressed and overwhelmed, he jumps into action to take over what he can for me. Every moment with him is a joy. He is the partner i thought I was too independent to need.”

Claiming to have learned a lot from Brandon, the Oscar-nominated actress stated, “I’ve learned so much about myself through him and I feel grateful and excited to learn more about the entire world with him by my side.” She further raved, “My partner, my best friend, my cats’ daddy, my mans, my heart, my fiance!!!”

Brandon also took to his own account to share the news. “I asked my best friend to marry me, and she said ‘YES’! So excited to spend the rest of my life with the most amazing, hilarious, beautiful, and inspiring woman I’ve ever known,” he told his followers. “I couldn’t imagine a life without you. We make the best team, and we make everything fun and memorable. I liked it, so I put a [ring] on it. Love you to the moon and back @gabby3shabby.”