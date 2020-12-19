Floyd Mayweather Shows Off His New Hair & Beard Transplant!! (Pics)

Floyd Mayweather is being accused of getting a hair and beard transplant. According to an online hair replacement expert, the champ flew to Istanbul Turkey and paid thousands to get a new full head of hair – and a full beard.

The hair expert explained:

“Having seen countless numbers of hair and beard transplants, I am 100 percent sure that [Floyd Mayweather got] a beard and hair transplant.

The hair expert claimed that the greatest boxer in history was only able to grow a goatee before the transplant.

The Youtube expert then criticized Mayweather saying, “I’m not a big fan of beard transplants, because oftentimes they don’t look natural … It takes a lot of grafts to make the beard dense.

Here’s the picture that the expert used to make his diagnosis:

And here is the full video, where the expert explains what he claims Floyd Mayweather had done to himself.