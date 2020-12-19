FBI to reform virtual currency practices following DoJ recommendations By Cointelegraph

Matilda Coleman
A recently released U.S. Department of Justice audit of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) practices in regards to darknet criminal investigations concluded that the law enforcement agency is in disarray — and an overarching “cryptocurrency support strategy” might be among the solutions.

According to an unclassified version of the audit released on Thursday, the FBI’s current darknet investigation efforts are — perhaps ironically — hampered by a “decentralized” set of practices, policies, and training programs, as well as compartmentalized intelligence leading to “redundant” efforts.