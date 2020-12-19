Fantasy Injury Updates: Ezekiel Elliott, Ronald Jones, Salvon Ahmed affecting Week 15 start ’em, sit ’em decisions

Some key RBs have already been ruled “out” for Week 15, with Christian McCaffrey sitting on Saturday and both Damien Harrison (“out”) and Antonio Gibson (“doubtful”) unlikely to play on Sunday. A few other important backs, including Ezekiel Elliott and Salvon Ahmed, are “questionable,” while questions linger about whether Ronald Jones II will be able to suit up. Considering the fantasy playoffs are in full swing, every injury is important, and fantasy owners will undoubtedly be searching for updates throughout the day before locking in their start ’em, sit ’em decisions.

Is Ezekiel Elliott playing this week?

Despite not practicing all week, Elliott (calf) is expected to play on Sunday against the 49ers, according to the Dallas Morning-News.

It seems probable that Elliott will handle fewer carries than usual and perhaps see a similar split with Tony Pollard as last week (12 to 11). Either way, Elliott is much more of a flex than even an RB2 in a fairly tough matchup, but it sounds like he’ll be there if you need him. If he’s scratched, Pollard would be likely handle close to 20 touches and be a solid RB2.

Is Ronald Jones playing this week?

Jones was already going to be “questionable” for Sunday’s game against the Falcons because of a finger injury, but then he wound up on the COVID list mid-week, seemingly assuring that he wouldn’t suit up. There haven’t been any updates since then, but Jones was not activated on Saturday while other players on the COVID list were, so fantasy owners should expect Jones to miss at least one week.

Leonard Fournette and LeSean McCoy figure to split the RB touches for the Bucs, with Fournette likely seeing more carries and McCoy seeing more work on passing downs. Both can work as flexes, with McCoy having slightly more value in PPR leagues.

Is Salvon Ahmed playing this week?

Ahmed (shoulder) managed to get in limited practices all week, and he seems likely to give it a go on Sunday against the Patriots.

With Myles Gaskin still on the COVID list, Ahmed will likely operate as Miami’s lead back, but DeAndre Washington will also be involved. It’s tough to recommend Ahmed as anything more than a flex considering he hasn’t played since Week 11, but the Dolphins weren’t shy about giving him touches earlier in the season (39 in Weeks 10 and 11), so he has some upside against a Patriots defense that was gashed on the ground last week.