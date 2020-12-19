Eve Fights Back Tears Over ‘The Talk’ Co-Stars’ Sweet Tributes During Final Episode

CBS

The ‘Let Me Blow Ya Mind’ hitmaker wraps up her four-season stint on the daily talk show virtually from London months after fellow former co-host Marie Osmond made her exit.

Rapper/actress Eve fought back tears on Friday, December 18 as she bowed out of her stint as a co-host on U.S. daytime show “The Talk“.

The “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” hitmaker, who is married to British businessman Maximillion Cooper, wrapped up her four-season stint virtually from London, as she and co-hosts Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood reminisced about her time on the series.

Sharing her love and pride for Eve, rock matriarch Sharon said, “What you’ve meant to me while you’ve been on this show, it isn’t measurable.”

“I have to tell you, we never met before this show but you knew my kids (Jack Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne)… They would go, ‘Aw, mum, she’s the best, she’s so friendly, so lovely.’ I knew that you were gonna be so friendly and a lovely person, but I didn’t know how wonderful it would be.”

“You’ve got your wings now and you are flying…,” Sharon smiled. “You are open about yourself, you care so much about what goes on in the world, you care so much about your community, and I feel that whatever your next steps are, it’s not just gonna be making a record and touring, you’re gonna do much more than that, Eve Cooper! You’re unstoppable right now.”

Meanwhile, comedienne Sheryl gushed, “You are everything a woman aspires to be: funny, fashionable, smart, sexy. You’re powerful with a delicate presence, a great philanthropist, businesswoman, artist, wife and mother.”

Calling Eve a “sister” who will “forever” be in her heart, she added, “The door is always open for you to come back and share everything that you are about to achieve.”

<br />

Touched by the sweet tributes, Eve wiped away tears as she credited “The Talk” bosses for giving her a “springboard” onto bigger and better things, and saluted her co-hosts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, who was absent as she battles COVID-19.

“I truly, genuinely, for real, love you…,” she said. “I have been so lucky and so grateful to be a part of this show. I’ve learned from each of you ladies…, I have gotten so much from all of you, and you guys have been beyond supportive….”

“I will be forever grateful… This is not goodbye, this is, ‘I’ll see you later.’ Thank you.”

<br />

Eve’s exit comes months after singer Marie Osmond departed the show earlier this year.

They will be replaced in January 2021 by actress Amanda Kloots, the widow of tragic coronavirus victim and Broadway star Nick Cordero, and journalist Elaine Welteroth.