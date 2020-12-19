Erika Jayne Exposes Text Messages That Would Prove Tom Girardi Cheated

Erika Jayne of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is known for her drama in fashion. The Bravo star elevated the fashion on the show but had kept her private life out of the public eye. However, as season 11 of the show films, Jayne’s life has taken a turn for the worst. She is in the middle of divorce from her husband Tom Girardi as the latter also faces a major lawsuit. To prove that her estranged husband was cheating on her, Jayne exposed text messages from his alleged mistress.

Erika Jayne | John Tsiavis/Bravo

Is Tom Girardi cheating on Erika Jayne?

As Jayne and Girardi go through their divorce process, new details of what caused the rupture are emerging. A new report was published alleging that Girardi was having an affair and being unfaithful to the RHOBH star.

“The reason she divorced Tom is because he was cheating on her with multiple women,” a source told People.

The insider claims that Jayne has known for years that Girardi was having an extramarital affair but was hopeful that she could save her marriage. When Jayne was in Broadway, he was allegedly “frolicking around town instead of supporting her and attending her shows.”

“[Jayne] realized she would never be a priority to him and that was her breaking point,” the source added. “The split was a long time coming. The lawsuit just coincided with her decision to leave him.”

Erika Jayne | Bruce Glikas/WireImage

RELATED: ‘RHOBH’: Kyle Richards Updates Fans on Health After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Erika Jayne shows up with the receipts

During all of this process, many have accused Jayne and Girardi of only divorcing in order to protect her from the lawsuit he is facing. However, Jayne shocked her fans when she updated her Instagram with a post showcasing the text exchange between her estranged husband and another woman.

“This is Justice Tricia A. Bigelow. She was f**king my husband Tom Girardi and he was paying her Saks bill and paying for her plastic surgery,” Jayne wrote in a now-deleted post.

Jayne was trying to prove that Girardi’s cheating was no lie. The raunchy messages seemed to be from several years ago, judging by the user interface.

“Miss you babe. Makeup sex?” read one of the messages.

“Tonight was fantastic. Really. But it would be a whole lot better if I were f**king you,” another message said.

RELATED: ‘RHOBH’ Alum Giggy Dead: Bravo Stars Mourn Lisa Vanderpump’s Dog

Fans react to the shocking messages

It was not long before fans dropped their thoughts on the bombshell Jayne had just dropped on them. The RHOBH star has over 2 million followers that had access to the post for a couple of minutes.

“Any man that can cheat on you does not deserve you! You’re a queen. You deserve a king. Period,” a fan wrote.

“I think you should have Monique Samuels make you a binder,” a follower added.

“You deserve so much better,” an Instagram user replied.

Erika Jayne | Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

RELATED: ‘RHOBH’: Lisa Vanderpump Doesn’t Shut Out Completely a Kyle Richards Reconciliation

“Are these texts from 2002?” another fan noted.

“When I tell you my jaw DROPPED,” another follower said.

“Jesus, if someone cheats on you, we’re all f**ked! Better without him,” another Instagram user posted.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to return to Bravo in 2021 with season 11.