Epstein Associate Is Charged With Rape of Minors in France

PARIS — A former French modeling agent who was a close associate of the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein has been charged with rape of minors over the age of 15 and sexual harassment, the Paris prosecutor said on Saturday.

The associate, Jean-Luc Brunel, 74, is also under investigation on suspicion of human trafficking of minors for sexual exploitation, according to the Paris prosecutor, Rémi Heitz.

“He is suspected of having committed rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment on various victims, both minors and adults, and in particular of having organized the transportation and lodging for girls and young women on behalf of Jeffrey Epstein,” the prosecutor said.

Mr. Brunel’s lawyer could not immediately be reached for comment, but in 2015, Mr. Brunel denied any involvement in the alleged crimes of Mr. Epstein.