Enterprise blockchain is the evolution of economic architectures By Cointelegraph

John deVadoss is a founding director of the InterWork Alliance and co-chairs the Token Taxonomy Framework Working Group. He leads development for Neo Blockchain, based in Seattle, Washington. Previously, he built and successfully exited two machine-learning startups. Earlier in his career at Microsoft, John incubated and built Microsoft Digital from zero to $0.5 billion in revenue; he led the architecture, product and developer experience for the .NET platform v1 and v2, and was instrumental in creating Microsoft’s Enterprise Strategy.

While there is no doubt that previous waves of platform technologies have delivered substantial benefits, their impact has been limited because they are “passive” stacks that serve as plumbing for applications and infrastructure. For the most part, with previous waves of platforms, cost savings have been the primary and sometimes singular quantifiable element with respect to business outcomes.

In my two-decade career at Microsoft (NASDAQ:), leading .NET platform architecture, visual studio .NET development, application platform, enterprise strategy and Microsoft Digital, I have been part of building technologies for multiple waves of platforms: the early web, service-oriented architectures, the so-called Web 2.0, and more recently, the Cloud.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.