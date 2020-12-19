Eminem Fires Shots At Snoop Dogg In New Song “Zeus”

There’s a new hip hop beef brewing on social media, between Eminem and Snoop Dogg, has learned.

Eminem has reportedly dissed legendary rapper Snoop in his new song.

In the past, Eminem dissed everyone from Canibus to Mariah Carey on record. Em does not hold back, and he’ll say anything that comes to his mind, even if it’s the most disrespectful thing you’ve ever heard.

On his latest album, the rapper comes for a number of usual suspects, including some new ones, while also taking aim at the one-and-only Snoop Dogg, who recently said that Eminem didn’t crack his list of the best ever rappers.

On “Zeus”, Em says this: “And, as far as squashin’ beef, I’m used to people knockin’ me/But, just not in my camp, I’m diplomatic ’cause I’m tryna be/Last thing I need is Snoop doggin’ me/Man, dog, you was like a damn god to me/Man, not really/I had “dog” backwards.”

But he didn’t just diss folks on that record. Eminem also apologizes to Rihanna for his previous lines about Chris Brown.

