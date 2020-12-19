Elrond up 20% in 24 hours as EGLD price triples in December — Can the rally continue? By Cointelegraph

Elrond up 20% in 24 hours as EGLD price triples in December — Can the rally continue?
With (BTC) largely in the spotlight after hitting a new all-time high of nearly $24,000, other projects are starting to ride BTC’s coattails as well. One of the latest standouts is Elrond (EGLD), which is up 20% over the past 24 hours and nearing its all-time high.
The current highs above $27 is an increase of over 200% in December and more than 1,500% year-to-date, marking an extremely bullish year for this project.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.