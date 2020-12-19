Ellen DeGeneres Once Poked Fun at Simon Cowell for Turning 60: ‘It’s So Old’

Ellen DeGeneres is a talk show host who has been entertaining fans for over two decades. On The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she often pokes fun at her celebrity guests, including Simon Cowell. Cowell is known for his harsh critiques as a judge on various talent shows, though he was not spared from DeGeneres’ jokes about his age.

How old are Ellen DeGeneres and Simon Cowell?

Ellen DeGeneres was born on January 26, 1958, which makes her 62 years old in 2020. DeGeneres started her comedy career in the 1970s when she was in her 20s. She found more fame in the 1990s when she was in her 30s and 40s, and she continued to rise in prominence throughout the next two decades.

Meanwhile, Simon Cowell is younger than DeGeneres. He was born on October 7, 1959, so he is 61 in 2020. In his 20s in the 1980s, Cowell began working with various record companies and even started his own one. Then, in the early 2000s, when he was in his 40s, Cowell began his television career by creating the Idols and X Factor franchises, which became extremely popular around the world.

Ellen DeGeneres once poked fun at Simon Cowell for turning 60

In 2019, Cowell visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show shortly before his 60th birthday, and the two of them discussed this factoid.

DeGeneres decided to poke fun at Cowell by sharing how she felt when she turned 60. She said, “It’s amazing because, I’m 61, and when I turned 60—you just really think that 60, when you’re younger, is so old. And when you hit it, you’re like, it is.”

Cowell laughed at DeGeneres’ comment and added, “That’s encouraging.”

However, he also told DeGeneres that he actually felt “great” about turning 60, though he did not plan on celebrating it in any special way.

Many people did not realize Ellen DeGeneres was over 60

When DeGeneres turned 60 in 2018, Bustle reported that fans had a hard time believing the comedian was that age given her youthful look and energy. Many social media made memes about the confusion, with some of them sharing that they would peg her as 20 years younger.

According to Redbook, DeGeneres has a few lifestyle habits that have, over the years, made her appearance look younger than she is actually is. For example, DeGeneres does not wear a lot of makeup. The outlet noted that heavy makeup can sometimes accentuate wrinkles, so DeGeneres’ preference for little to no makeup might have given her a face that has less wrinkles than her fellow Hollywood stars.

DeGeneres is also an animal welfare advocate, so she eats a plant-based, vegan diet. She avoids sugar as well. According to Shape.com, these eating habits give DeGeneres’ skin not just a healthy glow but also an illusion of not aging. However, it seems DeGeneres recently quit her vegan lifestyle.