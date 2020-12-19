Ellen DeGeneres Exposed a ‘Hamilton’ Star to COVID-19 and Now He Has to Quarantine Separately from His Pregnant Wife

Because Hollywood has restarted, several people in the industry have been contracting coronavirus (COVID-19). Ellen DeGeneres has COVID-19, and it has resulted in a chain of events that has led Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. to quarantine away from his pregnant wife, Nicolette Robinson, for a period of time.

Ellen DeGeneres revealed that she had COVID-19

Earlier this month, DeGeneres announced that she has COVID-19. She wrote to fans on social media, saying, “Hi Everyone, I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines. I’ll see you again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe.”

Because DeGeneres now has COVID-19, NPR states that the show will not return until sometime in January.

Leslie Odom Jr. reveals that he has to remain separate from his wife, Nicolette Robinson

On Friday, he spoke about this on Today with Hoda & Jenna, stating, “First and foremost, I hope Ellen is well, I haven’t spoken to her, obviously I hope she’s doing okay.”

Talking about what he and Robinson are doing at the moment, he added, “We’re getting our tests every day for the next 10 days, and quarantining from each other. The virus can affect pregnant ladies differently, so anywhere, we’re doing our best. I’ve got my mask in the house. You know, I’m double-masking in the house.”

Other guests who came in contact with DeGeneres during this period include Justin Bieber, Dianne Keaton, Lil Nas X and Bryan Cranston. It is unknown what type of quarantining measures they took after learning that they could possibly be exposed.

Ellen DeGeneres isn’t the only talk show host that has tested positive for COVID-19

DeGeneres is not the first talk show host to contract COVID-19. Carrie Ann Inaba, one of the co-hosts for The Talk, also contracted it recently. And despite testing negative, Sharon Osborne did the show from home just in case.

Her fellow co-host, Sheryl Underwood, told viewers: “As you can see, Carrie Ann is not here with us today. She found out this morning that she tested positive for COVID-19. Obviously, our thoughts are with her, we love her, and we’re praying for a full recovery. And, out of an abundance of caution, Mrs. O will be doing the show from home today, even though she tested negative for the coronavirus.”