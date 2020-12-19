2020 has been a year to forget, or remember? Either way, it’s coming to an end finally, and a lot of us spent much of our time in quarantine watching everything on Netflix. Like, everything. It’s no surprise that Netflix flourished during the time and somehow, kept pushing out content almost weekly it seemed.

They were even filming while most of us were still in lockdown. Notable, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot were shooting their film ‘Red Notice’ for Netflix. Johnson kept many of us updated on his Instagram page and many studios reached out to them to see how they were able to achieve it.

However, for many of us, we simply enjoyed the service and clicked through show after show, series after series. To commemorate the year here’s ‘We Watched It All’, a song by Matt Buechele talking about the year in question, and all the things we watched.

“To everyone who “finished Netflix” in 2020 – thanks for watching! Music & lyrics by Matt Buechele Starring Matt Buechele”

Did You Watch Too Much Netflix This Year? – This Song May Be For You! (Vid)

The song goes through a lot of the popular series and movies that were released this year, and oddly enough, ‘Tiger King’ seems like it was forever ago! Since then we’ve seen ‘Extraction’, ‘Cobra Kai’ and ‘The Umbrella Academy’, time sure does seem to fly when you’re having “fun”.

Viewers commented on the music video, “This song has attacked me personally.“, “Netflix: Is it Wednesday ? Is it Friday ? Me: I am asking this question everyday“, and “Netflix, thanks for making this year a little bit better!!“.

What do you think? Did you watch most of the shows and films mentioned in the song? Let us know in the comments below.

