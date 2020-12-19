Did Bitcoin price just see a ‘retail FOMO peak signal’? This indicator says yes By Cointelegraph

The (BTC) futures funding rate on Binance Futures overtook Deribit on Dec.18, according to data from CryptoQuant. Historically, when this happened, the dominant cryptocurrency saw a local top or consolidation.

The funding rate of major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ether (ETH), rose considerably in the past 48 hours. This typically indicates that the futures market is overheating, which raises the probability of a pullback.

Binance Funding vs. Deribit funding. Source: CryptoQuant
BTC perpetual swaps funding rates. Source: Digital Assets Data