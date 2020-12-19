Diane Keaton Never Married But Told Ellen DeGeneres 1 Young Actor Has a Shot

A lot of actors have dashing good looks that seem to only get better with age. So, it may not be surprising to hear that most people have had a crush on a celebrity at least one time in their life. However, we oftentimes don’t think about celebrities having their own celebrity crush. When it comes to iconic actor Diane Keaton, she not only has a crush on a certain celebrity but joked she would marry him if he were to ever pop the question.

Diane Keaton’s acting career

Keaton started her acting career in 1970 where she starred in several TV shows and commercials. In 1972, she got her first big break when she was cast to play the role of Kay Adams in the iconic movie, The Godfather and she reprised her role two years later when she starred in The Godfather Part II. She later gained worldwide recognition when she starred in Annie Hall as well as several other Woody Allen movies.

Throughout the ’80s and ’90s, Keaton continued to have a prosperous career. In 1987, she directed her first feature film which was a documentary entitled Heaven. After that, she continued to star in several Blockbuster hits such as Reds, Crime of the Heart, First Wives Club, and Father of the Bride. Keaton also starred in and directed the movie Hanging Up. It was the first time she had ever directed a movie that she played in, and it was well-received by audiences from all over the country.

Throughout her career, Keaton has won several awards including two Golden Globe awards for Best Actress in a Motion picture, one Academy Award, and one BAFTA award for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

Is Diane Keaton married?

Keaton has never been married. However, throughout the years, she has been romantically linked to several A-list celebrities including Al Pacino, Jack Nicholson, Warren Beatty, and Woody Allen. And although her relationship with each one of these iconic stars ultimately ended, she doesn’t seem to harbor any bad feelings toward her exes.

Over the last few decades, there have been several rumors surrounding Keaton’s romantic life, but in 2019, she told InStyle that she hasn’t dated anyone in over 30 years. “Never, all right,” Keaton laughed. “Let’s just get that straight. That one’s important. I haven’t been on a date, I would say, in 35 years. No dates.” She then went on to say that she has a lot of “male friends” but she is not romantically involved with any of them.

Diane Keaton told Ellen DeGeneres that she would like to marry a certain actor

Back in 2015, Keaton when on The Ellen DeGeneres show. While she was there, she started talking about how she had never been married. When DeGeneres told her that it was not too late to get married, Keaton replied, “Me? Who’s going to marry — oh, Channing Tatum?”

When DeGeneres informed her that Tatum was currently married, Keaton asked, “Channing Tatum is actually married to someone else? It’s not me?” DeGeneres then told Keaton again that she still had time to get married if she wanted to, but Keaton only seemed like she wanted to get married if Tatum was the one asking.

Tatum was married to Jenna Dewan from 2009 until 2018. After his divorce, he had a lengthy on-again, off-again relationship with singer Jessie J. It’s unclear if Tatum is looking to get married again, but if he does decide that one day he would like to permanently change his relationship status, Keaton will be ready and waiting.