Demi Lovato Reflects On the “Best Part About Being Single”

“I binged seven seasons of Pretty Little Liars, got unengaged,” she quipped, “then went looking for aliens in the desert, so basically the same as everyone else.”

Although the “Confident” singer has publicly joked about her relationship, she’s mainly kept quiet about details surrounding her split with the Young and the Restless star. Max, on the other hand, has been very open.

Days after calling it quits, the actor took to Instagram Stories and alleged he learned about the breakup through a tabloid. “Imagine finding out to [sic] the status of your relationship through a tabloid,” he wrote on Sept. 26. “While your [sic] in the middle of filming a biopic movie about a Pastor in a Christian Church whose intention of the film is to help people.”