David Warner leaves NSW early amid COVID cluster

The growing COVID-19 cluster in Sydney’s Northern Beaches has forced Cricket Australia to fly Sydney-based Test squad members David Warner and Sean Abbott earlier than planned.

Warner and Abbott, who were both included in Australia’s 17-man squad for the series against India, had remained in Sydney and avoided the trip to Adelaide to rehab their separate injuries at home.

Warner injured his groin during Australia’s one-day series with India last month, while Abbott strained his calf playing for Australia A last week.

The pair were scheduled to begin isolation duties on Saturday, three days prior to joining the rest of the Australian team in the Melbourne hub.

David Warner (Getty)

However, due to the COVID-19 cluster in New South Wales and fears the Victorian government might shut the border, Cricket Australia has taken no chances with Warner and Abbott expected to fly to Melbourne on Saturday and isolate in Victoria according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

It’s unclear at this stage as to whether the pair will need the Victorian government to grant any exemptions.

As it stands currently, anyone who has visited Sydney COVID-19 hotspots will have to quarantine for two weeks if they enter Victoria. As of midnight last night a permit system is now in place to limit anyone arriving from a red zone from entering Victoria unless they have an exemption.

Australian cricket legend Ian Chappell. (Cricket Australia via Getty Imag)

On Thursday, Australian cricket legend Ian Chappell – who has a grandstand at Adelaide oval named after him – was fulfilling his commentary duties for the ABC on day two of the first Test against India before he was forced to leave the ground.

As a Sydney Northern Beaches resident, the South Australian government came knocking as the COVID-19 cluster toll continued to mount.

And in dramatic scenes Chappell, 77, was asked to leave his beloved ground and isolate before undertaking a COVID test tomorrow.

For a daily dose of the best of the breaking news and exclusive content from Wide World of Sports, subscribe to our newsletter by clicking here!