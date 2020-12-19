Danny Reagan’s Case Hints a Woman From His Past Might Return in Season 11

Fans are excited to see Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) make progress after experiencing a major loss. The Blue Bloods character has been flirting with the idea of dating again, and the newest episode hinted a woman from his past might return this season.

Danny’s case came from Molly Chavez on ‘Blue Bloods’

The episode, “Atonement” showed a woman named Liz Diaz, finding Danny to fix her problem. She said her aunt’s friend, Molly Chavez (Stephanie Andujar) told her to find him because her father was murdered but Jamie (Will Estes) refused to make a report.

Danny took the case and insisted Jamie try to make things right by helping him find the murderer. They were successful in the end, but there was no reunion between Molly and Danny. However, this episode could be a sign we might see her last this season.

Molly has unsuccessfully hit on Danny in the past

Danny and Molly have a long history together. The detective arrested her back in season 8. She then returned in season 9 to ask for his help.

Molly’s little brother was getting involved with a gang. She wanted Danny to help put the 16-year-old back on the right path. Her little brother made it known to Danny that Molly has a crush on him. The episode ended with her making a move on the detective.

She noticed Danny wasn’t really responding so she asked “Too soon?” Danny replied with, “Yeah, maybe.” But we knew Molly and Danny’s story wouldn’t end there. “I should let you go. But I’m not gonna let you go if you know what I mean,” she told him.

The new episode has shown that Molly isn’t completely out of the picture. But season 11 has shown Danny taking a big step with another woman in his life.

He previously made a big step with Baez

Danny is still working closely with Baez (Marisa Ramirez) this season. But he made a big step outside of work with her.

Baez got hurt in the episode, “Triumph Over Trauma.” The episode ended with him inviting her to family dinner for the first time. She got along great with the Reagans.

They teased her for having to put up with Danny on the job. “This all looks so nice. I can’t remember the last time I was at a Sunday dinner like this,” she told them.

Some fans hoped the episode meant a romance might start up between Danny and Baez. But Baez hasn’t made another appearance at the Reagan dinner table, and nothing romantic has happened between them yet.

It looks like there are still many possibilities out there when it comes to Danny getting back into the dating game. Fans will have to wait and see if Molly will appear again this season.