Damien Harris, Donte Moncrief out for Patriots against Dolphins

The Patriots’ offense is taking blows that they can’t afford prior to Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

Running back Damien Harris and wide receiver Donte Moncrief were ruled out by the Patriots for Sunday’s game.

Harris leads the Patriots in rushing this season, running for 691 yards on five yards per carry and two touchdowns. He was placed on the injury report Thursday and was a limited participant for the Patriots’ last two practices of the week due to an ankle injury. After playing in just two games his rookie season, Harris started his second season on the injured reserve, missing three games due to a finger injury.

Sony Michel will start in place of Harris, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss. Michel, who’s rushed for 230 yards in five games this season, missed eight games due to a quadriceps injury he suffered during the Patriots’ Week 3 win over the Raiders. He rushed for 37 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries in the Patriots’ Week 1 win over the Dolphins.

Moncrief hasn’t seen much action since he was signed to the Patriots’ practice squad in November. In four games, he has a one catch, one carry, and has returned two kicks, one of which was for 53 yards. Moncrief exited last week’s game against the Rams with a thigh injury.

In order to keep their slim playoff hopes alive, the Patriots must defeat the Dolphins.