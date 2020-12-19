Dabo Swinney makes Heisman case for Trevor Lawrence

Dabo Swinney made a strong case for quarterback Trevor Lawrence to win the Heisman Trophy.

Swinney’s Clemson Tigers smashed Notre Dame 34-10 in the ACC Championship Game. The win avenged Clemson’s only loss of the season and made both teams 10-1.

Lawrence, who did not play in the first game between the teams because he had COVID-19, went 25-of-36 with 322 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He also rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown.

Swinney thinks Lawrence deserves the Heisman Trophy, as he said in a postgame interview:

“It would be a crying shame if the Heisman didn’t attach their name to Trevor Lawrence. That would be a shame. I know that’s become a stat award, but if you watch college football and you don’t know this is the best player in the country, I don’t know what you’re looking at. So to me, the Heisman should want their name attached to Trevor Lawrence.”

Lawrence is a junior and could very well enter the NFL Draft, where he would likely be the top overall pick. If so, this would be his last chance to win the Heisman Trophy.

Lawrence might be a game-changing quarterback, but there’s no way I’d be giving him the Heisman Trophy over Mac Jones.