Dabo Swinney ‘absolutely’ believes Notre Dame should make playoff

Dabo Swinney has Notre Dame’s back.

The Clemson Tigers head coach backed Notre Dame following the ACC Championship Game on Saturday. Clemson dismantled the Fighting Irish 34-10 in what was a rematch between the teams. Notre Dame is still 10-1 despite the loss and boasts a win over Clemson in the first meeting between them.

Swinney was asked after the game about Notre Dame making the playoff despite the loss and said the Irish deserve it.

“Absolutely Notre Dame deserves to be in because they’re daggum 10-1,” Swinney said, via Grace Raynor. “No way would I punish someone for playing more games. That’s what we seem to be doing. .. I don’t get that. Notre Dame should be in.”

Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State are expected to make the playoff. However, the team now in question is Notre Dame because of how badly they lost to Clemson. Would an undefeated Cincinnati team deserve a spot? How about a 1-loss Texas A,amp;M team that has won seven in a row? You ask me, Notre Dame still won 10 games and beat Clemson. Their resume is better than A,amp;M’s, and we know the CFP wouldn’t put Cincinnati in.

Swinney is right. Sorry about that, Jimbo.