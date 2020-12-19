Crypto is at ‘a fork in the road,’ OCC leader Brooks says By Cointelegraph

Crypto is at ‘a fork in the road,’ OCC leader Brooks says
The latter half of 2020 has seen record (BTC) prices and a number of key regulatory developments, such as the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency’s, or OCC’s, approval of crypto custody at national banks. Legal policy for the digital asset industry currently faces an uncertain future, however, as a number of government roles are set to change heading into 2020, according to former Coinbase exec and current acting leader of the OCC, Brain Brooks.
“I can’t speak to the specific price movement, but I’ll tell you what I’m worried about,” Brooks told in a Friday interview, fielding a question on his primary interest regarding Bitcoin’s blazing highs. Brooks explained:
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.