Craig Conover Shades Patricia Altschul’s Pillow for Being Made in China

Craig Conover on Southern Charm is one of the OG cast members. The Bravo star was known to have no direction in life and no ambition to do something. However, everything changed when he found his passion for sewing. Conover has now made a business making pillows and has found much success among his fans. Furthermore, he has found himself competing with co-star Patricia Altschul and he’s now shading her.

Craig Conover | Tommy Garcia/Bravo

“Sewing Down South is doing very well and I root for everyone but I think Patricia’s jealousy is set in,” Conover said on the WWHL: After Show. “I don’t think she ever thought we were going to be this successful. And I don’t know why she turned into a catty little child about it. Our pillows are nothing alike. Hers are made in China, ours are made right here in the USA.”

