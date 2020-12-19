Congressional Leaders Work to finalize a $900 Billion Stimulus Deal

With less than 36 hours to strike an elusive agreement on a $900 billion stimulus package and prevent a lapse in government funding, U.S. lawmakers and aides on Saturday worked feverishly to finalize the details on how to prop up the nation’s shuddering economy and send billions of dollars to distribute vaccines and support struggling American families and businesses.

Both chambers hastily approved a two-day stopgap bill on Friday, giving negotiators a window to hammer out both a final agreement and legislative text on a relief deal. The measure is expected to be merged with a catchall omnibus package needed to keep the government funded for the remainder of the fiscal year.

Congressional leaders hope to jam both spending packages through Congress and onto President Trump’s desk by the funding lapses at midnight on Sunday.

“We need to pass these measures with a big bipartisan vote and get them signed into law without further delay,” Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the majority leader, said on the Senate floor on Saturday.