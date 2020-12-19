Coinbase reportedly taps Goldman Sachs for IPO By Cointelegraph

Coinbase reportedly taps Goldman Sachs for IPO
Digital currency exchange Coinbase has reportedly approached Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) to lead its upcoming initial public offering — a move that could bolster the appeal of cryptocurrencies to a broader mainstream audience.
Citing two sources familiar with the matter, Business Insider reported Friday that Coinbase is looking to Goldman Sachs to handle its public filing. No additional details were provided.
