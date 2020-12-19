Clemson vs Notre Dame live stream: How to watch the ACC Championship online anywhere

The Fighting Irish already beat Clemson once this season, but the Tigers were without several key starters during the game, most notably star QB Trevor Lawrence. This time around, for the ACC Championship title game, we’re expecting another exciting game that could come down to overtime, again. Here’s what you need to know and how to watch Clemson vs Notre Dame 2.0.

For those that don’t follow NCAA Football too close, or hate the ridiculous College Football Playoff structure, this is an important game. The Fighting Irish are (10-0) on the season, ranked #2 nationally, and likely already secured a spot in the CFP. Clemson, on the other hand, is ranked #3 sitting at (9-1) with the only loss being against ND several weeks ago.

The reason they’re still ranked #3 with a loss is due to Trevor Lawrence missing that game, and several other reasons which are all a topic (or hot debate) for another day. Regardless of how you feel about this ACC championship matchup, it’ll surely be one for the ages and an extremely thrilling game to watch on Saturday. If Clemson can win, it’ll guarantee a spot in the playoffs.

ND will want to run the ball as much as possible with Kyren Williams, who’s looked great all year. That’s a big strength of the Irish and will help drain the clock to limit how many offensive snaps Trevor Lawrence and the Tigers have. We really have no clue who will win this one, but Vegas odds already suggest Clemson takes it by 10.5 points. Tune-in and enjoy this NCAAF classic using our tips below.

Clemson vs Notre Dame: When and where?

This ACC matchup takes place at a mostly neutral field, where the Tigers vs Irish play at Bank of America Stadium in North Carolina, home of the Panthers. The game kicks off Saturday, December 19th, at 4pm ET / 1pm PT on ABC. Fans in the UK can enjoy this game during the early evening.

How to Watch Clemson vs Notre Dame NCAAF online from outside your country

NCAAF fans in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada have several ways to watch the game, which we’ll discuss in a moment. For those geo-locked or looking to watch this ACC Championship game some other way, keep on reading.

In fact, this is where one of the best VPNs can really save your football weekend watching. A VPN service allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile phone to one back in your home country or a different state so you can watch any game you want, anywhere you want.

VPNs are super simple to use, not to mention provide additional security while you’re surfing the web. You have a lot of VPN choices these days, but we recommend ExpressVPN as your #1 option thanks to the overall security, speed, and ease of use. It’s available on most operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a quick sample with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are a few VPN alternatives that are on sale right now.