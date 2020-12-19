Celeb Twitter Interactions 2020

When Rita Wilson’s Golden Globes hair and makeup artist showed up late and Chrissy Teigen hilariously needed to know who it was:

2.

When Adam Sandler congratulated his Waterboy costar Kathy Bates:

I love you my Bobby Boucher!!! You was robbed!! But Mama loves you!!! I learned a new urban slang word for you! You da GOAT!! Not the one we eat at home, Son. ❤️😎🐐 https://t.co/2KDbfUjIXR

I love you my Bobby Boucher!!! You was robbed!! But Mama loves you!!! I learned a new urban slang word for you! You da GOAT!!
Not the one we eat at home, Son. ❤️😎🐐 https://t.co/2KDbfUjIXR

3.

When Lisa Kudrow and Ted Danson had a cute Friends theme song exchange after she guest-starred on The Good Place:

4.

When Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn had the BEST exchange about their Scandal characters:

Is there really even a question @kerrywashington ? Not even close. FITZ! https://t.co/ziN3jhAolh

Is there really even a question @kerrywashington ? Not even close. FITZ! https://t.co/ziN3jhAolh

5.

When Florence Pugh and Paddington Bear became fast friends:

Paddington, do you want to make sandwiches with me? You can have a spare jar btw.. https://t.co/frAAgVjPni

Paddington, do you want to make sandwiches with me?
You can have a spare jar btw.. https://t.co/frAAgVjPni

Yes, Paddington Bear is a celebrity.

6.

When Olivia Wilde dream-cast the Booksmart sequel with Malala and Greta Thunberg:

7.

When Chris Evans sang Stanley Tucci’s praises after Stanley went viral over a video of him making a cocktail:

I. Love. Stanley. Tucci. On some(most) days after we finished filming on the first Captain America movie, Stanley would make us martinis in his trailer. He’s an absolute gem. However cool, fun, witty, and charming you think he is, double it and you’re halfway there. https://t.co/mEJzuV8oAH

I. Love. Stanley. Tucci.

On some(most) days after we finished filming on the first Captain America movie, Stanley would make us martinis in his trailer.

He’s an absolute gem. However cool, fun, witty, and charming you think he is, double it and you’re halfway there. https://t.co/mEJzuV8oAH

8.

When Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak had yet another great exchange:

😊you’re mentioned in a few of them, please don’t sue me! 😛 https://t.co/hhGhZt9vE6

😊you’re mentioned in a few of them, please don’t sue me! 😛 https://t.co/hhGhZt9vE6

9.

When To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before costars Noah Centineo and Lana Condor had a sweet exchange about a dream:

10.

When Halsey thought a baby video of her looked a lot like the Sprouse twins and Cole Sprouse agreed:

11.

When David Henrie and Selena Gomez reunited:

12.

When Disney Channel kids Kyle Massey, Christy Carlson Romano, and Anneliese van der Pol also reunited:

13.

When Alicia Keys and Jordin Sparks had a sweet moment:

14.

When Mindy Kaling was amazed that Charlie Puth was a fan of her show Never Have I Ever:

15.

When Paul Wesley poked fun at his Vampire Diaries brother Ian Somerhalder:

16.

When Ronan Farrow’s mom Mia Farrow embarrassed him in front of The Rock:

17.

When JoJo and Missy Elliott had the sweetest exchange:

zero exaggeration when I state the fact that you are the GOAT I love you so much missy!!!!!!! https://t.co/4jNFRQU5Ow

zero exaggeration when I state the fact that you are the GOAT I love you so much missy!!!!!!! https://t.co/4jNFRQU5Ow

18.

When Camila Mendes accused Cole Sprouse of joke theft:

19.

When Halsey felt old but Katy Perry felt older:

20.

When Brandy tweeted Monica after their Verzuz battle:

#wcw @MonicaDenise 🖤 Love your new song with @lilbaby4PF #Trenches !! Thank you for holding it up in music and never giving up no matter the trials and tribulations you’ve had to face. Proud to stand next to you and to have made profound history with you.

#wcw @MonicaDenise 🖤 Love your new song with @lilbaby4PF #Trenches !! Thank you for holding it up in music and never giving up no matter the trials and tribulations you’ve had to face. Proud to stand next to you and to have made profound history with you.

21.

When Kerry Washington pointed out how cute Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson are:

22.

Also when Kerry Washington and Alicia Keys conversed in emojis only:

23.

When Miley Cyrus learned Lewis Capaldi is a big fan of hers:

24.

When Naomi Osaka adorably freaked out when Michelle Obama tweeted at her:

25.

When Louis Tomlinson hilariously responded after Liam Payne said that Louis didn’t call him back on an Instagram Live:

26.

When Mark Ruffalo expressed his love for Cher:

27.

When Jamie Lee Curtis responded after Chris Evans’ camera roll leaked:

28.

When Kelly Clarkson sent a massive pizza to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend:

Happy Anniversary 😊❤️ I sent wine as well so it was a high/low kind of gift 😂 https://t.co/XdmMk0TOz4

Happy Anniversary 😊❤️ I sent wine as well so it was a high/low kind of gift 😂 https://t.co/XdmMk0TOz4

29.

When Dionne Warwick sent well-wishes to Taylor Swift and Taylor responded:

@_DionneWarwick I just saw that you tweeted me!! I’m a huge fan and I respect you so much, thank you for wishing me well. I hope you have a wonderful holiday season, thank you for spreading joy 💕🥰🙏

@_DionneWarwick I just saw that you tweeted me!! I’m a huge fan and I respect you so much, thank you for wishing me well. I hope you have a wonderful holiday season, thank you for spreading joy 💕🥰🙏

30.

Also when Dionne Warwick hilariously “roasted” Chance the Rapper…

31.

…and The Weeknd too:

I just got roasted by Dionne Warwick and I feel honored! You just made my day 😂❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/uO9e0h067q

I just got roasted by Dionne Warwick and I feel honored! You just made my day 😂❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/uO9e0h067q

33.

When Sarah Paulson and Sterling K. Brown got us excited about a collab:

34.

When Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade had this very cute exchange:

35.

When Chrissy Teigen hilariously called out John Legend while they were following the 2020 election results:

36.

When Gabrielle Union loved Kerry Washington’s shirt:

37.

And when Chris Evans and Sarah Paulson had matching sweaters:


