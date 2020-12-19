Celeb Twitter Interactions 2020

1.
When Rita Wilson’s Golden Globes hair and makeup artist showed up late and Chrissy Teigen hilariously needed to know who it was:
2.
When Adam Sandler congratulated his Waterboy costar Kathy Bates:
3.
When Lisa Kudrow and Ted Danson had a cute Friends theme song exchange after she guest-starred on The Good Place:
4.
When Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn had the BEST exchange about their Scandal characters:
5.
When Florence Pugh and Paddington Bear became fast friends:
6.
When Olivia Wilde dream-cast the Booksmart sequel with Malala and Greta Thunberg:
7.
When Chris Evans sang Stanley Tucci’s praises after Stanley went viral over a video of him making a cocktail:
8.
When Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak had yet another great exchange:
9.
When To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before costars Noah Centineo and Lana Condor had a sweet exchange about a dream:
10.
When Halsey thought a baby video of her looked a lot like the Sprouse twins and Cole Sprouse agreed:
11.
When David Henrie and Selena Gomez reunited:
12.
When Disney Channel kids Kyle Massey, Christy Carlson Romano, and Anneliese van der Pol also reunited:
13.
When Alicia Keys and Jordin Sparks had a sweet moment:
14.
When Mindy Kaling was amazed that Charlie Puth was a fan of her show Never Have I Ever:
15.
When Paul Wesley poked fun at his Vampire Diaries brother Ian Somerhalder:
16.
When Ronan Farrow’s mom Mia Farrow embarrassed him in front of The Rock:
17.
When JoJo and Missy Elliott had the sweetest exchange:
18.
When Camila Mendes accused Cole Sprouse of joke theft:
19.
When Halsey felt old but Katy Perry felt older:
20.
When Brandy tweeted Monica after their Verzuz battle:
21.
When Kerry Washington pointed out how cute Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson are:
22.
Also when Kerry Washington and Alicia Keys conversed in emojis only:
23.
When Miley Cyrus learned Lewis Capaldi is a big fan of hers:
24.
When Naomi Osaka adorably freaked out when Michelle Obama tweeted at her:
25.
When Louis Tomlinson hilariously responded after Liam Payne said that Louis didn’t call him back on an Instagram Live:
26.
When Mark Ruffalo expressed his love for Cher:
27.
When Jamie Lee Curtis responded after Chris Evans’ camera roll leaked:
28.
When Kelly Clarkson sent a massive pizza to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend:
29.
When Dionne Warwick sent well-wishes to Taylor Swift and Taylor responded:
30.
Also when Dionne Warwick hilariously “roasted” Chance the Rapper…
31.
…and The Weeknd too:
33.
When Sarah Paulson and Sterling K. Brown got us excited about a collab:
34.
When Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade had this very cute exchange:
35.
When Chrissy Teigen hilariously called out John Legend while they were following the 2020 election results:
36.
When Gabrielle Union loved Kerry Washington’s shirt:
37.
And when Chris Evans and Sarah Paulson had matching sweaters:
2020 is finally (almost) over, and we’re looking back on the year. Check out even more from the year here!
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!