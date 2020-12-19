CBS ‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Is Nate Hasting (Sean Dominic) Leaving Genoa City In 2021?

CBS ‘Young And The Restless’ (Y&R) spoilers show that Nate Hasting (Sean Dominic) may not want to stick around Genoa City for much longer. He’s lost his cousin, Devon Hamilton (Bryton James), tarnished his name and worse yet, it looks like he won’t be able to operate anymore.

His livelihood has been stripped away, relationships ruined and all he has left really is Elena Dawson (Brytni Sarpy), though, will that be enough to make him stay in this city? I don’t think so. In fact, I think Nate will be leaving Genoa City, much to many people’s surprise.

CBS ‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Is Nate Hasting (Sean Dominic) Leaving Genoa City This Coming Year?

Nate hasn’t really been close to anyone in Genoa City, except Elena. While they have a good friendship and are now in a relationship, it’s completely ruined other relationships around them, except that Elena has Lola Rosales (Sasha Calle) now.

They can’t really go anywhere quite yet though, and being out together in public must still be hard. While we did see them having a decent time today while decorating a Christmas tree, I think this was more of a cover for Nate after learning the bad news about his hand.

If he can’t operate anymore, the hospital will need to hire a new surgeon, and this might leave Nate feeling inadequate and upset.

Of course, there’s always the chance that he will grow from this and learn to do something else. Maybe he can’t be a surgeon anymore, but he could still be a doctor. Though, Elena explained how hurt he looked when he couldn’t jump in and help with the car accident people the other day.

It’s a tough call, but I can’t see Nate sticking around much longer.

What do you think? Will Nate leave the series this coming year? Let us know in the comments below.

