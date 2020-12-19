Cardano to open up to Ethereum Solidity devs with new initiative By Cointelegraph

Matilda Coleman
Solidity, a major programming language for writing smart contracts, will soon become compatible with the blockchain.

According to a Thursday announcement on the Cardano developers’ website, Cardano devs are now opening up Cardano to the Solidity and community through an interoperable platform that uses native Ethereum code.