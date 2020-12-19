Bulldogs Christian Crichton suffers ACL injury

The Canterbury Bulldogs have been dealt a cruel blow with fears winger Christian Crichton has suffered a serious knee injury.

Crichton looks set to miss the 2021 NRL season after pulling up injured at training on Thursday, with initial assessments indicating the 24-year-old has ruptured his ACL according to the Daily Telegraph.

The winger has played 13 games for the Bulldogs after joining the club in 2019 following a stint with the Panthers.

It’s a huge blow to new coach Trent Barrett and his outside back stocks with the club previously parting ways with Reimis Smith and Marcelo Montoya.

Christian Chrichton (Getty)

And it doesn’t get any easier with another outside back, Jayden Okunbor, likely to miss a chunk of the 2021 season after suffering an ACL injury in the final game of Canterbury’s season this year.

The Bulldogs did lock-in Melbourne Storm and Blues Origin star Josh Addo-Carr on a four-year deal but the winger won’t be part of the club until the 2022 season.

The deal, which will see Addo-Carr join the Bulldogs from Melbourne, will take him through to the end of the 2025 season and is reported to be worth around $2 million.