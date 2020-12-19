BTS’s J-Hope Jokes About the Group’s ‘Greed’ for More Wins

BTS is at the top of their game right now. Having accomplished so much in 2020, the group seems poised to continue having a great career in the near future. In fact, member J-Hope even comments on BTS’s achievements and jokes about the “greed” they have for more wins.

BTS looks back at their first big win

In a new video from Vanity Fair, BTS looks back at some of the biggest moments in their careers. One such moment was their first music show win in 2015. South Korean artists place a lot of importance on taking first place on one of the few music shows in the country. For BTS, their first win was with the song “I Need You.”

The group recalls how that day was for them, and Jin shares that his mind was occupied with other things.

“The only thing I was thinking about was the encore stage performance,” he says. “I thought that was supposed to be the most important thing. So all I could think about was how I have to put lipstick on the members. The memory I have is just of me running around.”

Looking at a photo of them with their first trophy, the members also comment that they were “young” and “cute” at the time.

J-Hope jokes about having ‘greed’ for even more wins

Jimin reveals that winning their first music show made them more confident about possibly winning more in the future.

“We received the award,” Jimin says, “and it was at that moment we started becoming more eager to win on other shows, too.”

J-Hope, then, jokes, “Human greed has no end.”

BTS continues to achieve more and more everyday

Little did BTS know, getting first place on music shows would not be the only accomplishments they have. In fact, as the years went on, BTS would come to earn numerous awards and recognitions in Korea.

Then, in 2017, BTS won a fan-voted category at the Billboard Music Awards. This kick-started their journey to conquering the American music industry, and the group subsequently earned several more awards in the U.S.

In 2020, they even earned their first Grammy nomination. BTS’s hit single “Dynamite” has been nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with “Dynamite.” This was no doubt a big moment for BTS, and the members even released a statement to thank fans for all they have accomplished so far.

“It feels like the fruition of our hard work, so we are happy beyond words,” BTS said. “It is fascinating and moving. We are grateful to ARMY, who gave us the chance to be nominated. We’re even happier thinking about how our fans will like this. Now that we’re nominated, we feel ambitious about getting the award.”

Aside from racking up awards like no tomorrow, BTS has also broken countless records. They became the first K-pop group to get a number one single on the Billboard Hot 100 and went on to top the chart two more times. Additionally, BTS has even been compared to The Beatles for how much they have been able to accomplish in such a short amount of time.