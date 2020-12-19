Bridgewater founder Ray Dalio’s son killed in car crash By

© . FILE PHOTO: Ray Dalio, founder, co-chief investment officer and co-chairman of Bridgewater Associates, speaks at the 2019 New Economy Forum in Beijing



NEW YORK () – Bridgewater Associates LP founder Ray Dalio’s 42-year-old son has died in a car crash, Dalio said in a Twitter post late on Friday.

Bridgewater is one of the world’s largest hedge funds, which was famous for making money during the 2008 financial crisis and Dalio’s views on markets and the economy are closely followed https://www.reuters.com/article/us-hedgefunds-dalio/bridgewaters-dalio-sees-70-percent-chance-of-recession-before-2020-idUSKCN1G604T.

“It is with great pain that I am sharing with you that my 42 year old son was killed in a car crash yesterday. My family and I are mourning and processing and would prefer to be incommunicado for the time being,” Dalio said in the tweet https://twitter.com/RayDalio/status/1340110013122134019.

Dalio has four sons, according to Bridgewater’s website https://www.bridgewater.com/people/ray-dalio.

The Connecticut Post https://www.ctpost.com/local/article/Dalios-mourn-death-of-son-in-Greenwich-crash-15815253.php identified Dalio’s son as Devon Dalio.

Devon Dalio, 42, was the co-founder of private equity firm P-Squared Management Enterprises and worked at Bridgewater Associates earlier in his career. He was married with a young daughter.