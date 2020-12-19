Bret Bielema leaving Giants to coach Illinois, agrees to six-year deal

Bielema, a native of Illinois, has experience coaching Wisconsin and Arkansas. He led the Badgers from 2006-12, winning three Big Ten championships and posting a 68-24 record during his tenure. He spent five seasons at Arkansas before joining the New England Patriots as a consultant and defensive line coach in 2018 and 2019. He joined the Giants this season.

Illinois recently fired Lovie Smith after he posted a 17-39 record over five seasons with the Fighting Illini. The team is currently 2-5 on the season.

Bielema is set to be in attendance when Illinois takes on Penn State on Saturday.