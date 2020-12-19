Billie Eilish’s Reaction To Beyonce’s Birthday Message

“I don’t know how the hell you can’t love Beyoncé.”
Beyoncé is known for being a chart-topping, 24-time Grammy-award winning, best selling artist…
…but lately she’s added “professional birthday-wisher” to her resumé.
Billie Eilish, who celebrated her 19th birthday on Friday, also received a special birthday shoutout from Queen Bey and her reaction was pure gold:
You know it’s real when you hit the keyboard smash.
I would expect nothing less, considering Billie previously told GQ magazine, “I don’t know how the hell you can’t love Beyoncé.”
How I imagine Billie reacted when she saw Beyoncé’s b-day message:
Now if only we can get those two on a record in 2021, I would really be obsessed!!!
