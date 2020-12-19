Biden to work with Mexico’s Lopez Obrador on ‘new approach’ to migration issues By

© . FILE PHOTO: Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gestures during a news conference at National Palace in downtown Mexico City
() – U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador agreed in a call on Saturday to work on a “new approach” to regional migration issues in Central America, according to a statement from Biden’s office.
