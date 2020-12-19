Best Buy Canada drops prices on home theatre, gaming laptops, wearables, and more

If you’re still holding out for last-minute discounts to finish your holiday shopping — or if you’re all shopped out and you just want to treat yourself, Best Buy Canada’s making it easy.

Check out the retailer’s latest batch of tech discounts below:

Home theatre

Samsung 55-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV for $549.99 (save $100)

Samsung HW-S60T 4.0 Channel Sound Bar for $299.99 (save $200)

Memory and storage

WD Easystore 14TB USB 3.0 Desktop External Hard Drive for $259.99 (save $140)

Laptops and tablets

ASUS VivoBook 15.6-inch Laptop for $749.99 (save $150)

Lenovo IdeaPad 14-inch Laptop (3050e/64GB eMMC/4GB RAM / Windows 10 S) for $259.99 (save $90)

ASUS TUF 15.6 Gaming Laptop for $749.99 (save $200)

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3″ 128GB Win 10 Tablet for $1,078.99 (save $250)

Wearables

Fitbit Sense Smartwatch with Amazon Alexa, Heart & Stress Management Tools for $359.99 (save $70)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor for $249.99 (save $80)

Wireless headphones and speakers

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Headphones for $119.99 (save $80)

JBL Xtreme 2 Rugged/Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $249.99 (save $100)

Smart home

Amazon Echo Show 5 & Ring Wi-Fi Video Doorbell Pro for $198.99 (save $165)

Google Nest Hub Max Smart Display with Google Assistant for $239.99 (save $60)

Arlo Pro 3 Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor Security System with 4 Bullet 2K Cameras for $699.99 (save $300)

Netgear AC1200 Wi-Fi 5 Range Extender for $49.99 (save $30)

iRobot Roomba i8+ Robot Vacuum for $799.99 (save $300)

Click and Grow Smart Indoor Garden for $99.99 (save $30)

Appliances

Dyson V11 Outsize Cordless Stick Vacuum for $899.99 (save $200)

Breville Bambino Espresso Machine for $299.99 (save $100)

Cameras

Canon EOS M200 Mirrorless Camera with 15-45mm IS STM Lens Kit & Extra Battery Pack for $599.99 (save $200)

GoPro HERO8 Waterproof 4K Sports & Helmet Camera for $349.99 (save $80)

GoPro HERO9 Waterproof 5K Sports & Helmet Camera for $529.99 (save $70)

Drones

DJI Mavic Mini Quadcopter Drone Fly More Combo for $539.99 (save $110)

