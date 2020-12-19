Barack Obama Allows Teen Malia’s Boyfriend To Move In; Twitter Blasts Him!!

Barack Obama can seemingly do no wrong, especially among his fans and supporters in the African American community. But has learned that – for the first time in a long time – the former president is being criticized on Twitter.

Not for his policies, but for his parenting.

While on Bill Simmons’ podcast earlier this week, he explained how he allowed his 19 year old daughter Malia’s boyfriend to move in with them. Malia Obama is reportedly dating 19-year-old Rory Farquharson, who she met at Harvard:

“I think, [like] a lot of families, we went through that first month where we were playing games every night and doing little arts and crafts projects and then slowly, you know, they started to get a little bored with us. Maybe teaching Malia and Sasha, and Malia’s boyfriend who was with us for a little while, spades.”

He went on to speak on Malia Obama’s beau and said:

“He’s British … wonderful young man, and he was sort of stuck because there was a whole visa thing and he had a job set up. So we took him in and I didn’t want to like him, but he’s a good kid.”

He continued:

“The only thing you discover — this is not a surprise to you, Bill, because you’ve got a son — young men eat. It’s weird to watch them consume food. My grocery bill went up about 30%.”

It’s not clear how long 19 year old Malia’s boyfriend was living there. It’s also not clear what the sleeping arrangements were in the Obama household.

