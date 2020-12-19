Australia beat India by 8 wickets to win first Test in Adelaide

A devastated India crashed to their lowest ever score of 36 on

Saturday as Australia ran riot to win the opening Test in Adelaide by

eight wickets after Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins produced a bowling

masterclass.

India started the third day of the pink-ball Test on

nine for one and with a 62-run lead, looking to build a competitive

second innings total for the hosts to chase.

But their hopes were

left in tatters by a wicket with bounce and deviation as Hazlewood took

5-8, including his 200th Test wicket, and Cummins 4-21. Wicketkeeper Tim

Paine claimed five catches as the bowlers found the edge.

“I didn’t expect it to come that quick, I was expecting a real dogfight,” said skipper Paine.

“To

hang in, give our bowlers a chance, and then turn up and start the day

the way we did, full credit to our bowling attack again.

“It’s nice to get off to a good start. Chuffed with the way we bowled in this Test.” It

was an incredible Indian collapse, with no batsman reaching double

figures during a capitulation that lasted less than 22 overs, in

contrast to their battling first innings’ 244.

That included

skipper Virat Kohli, who fell for four and now heads home for the birth

of his first child, leaving his stunned team to face three more Tests,

starting in Melbourne on Boxing Day, without him. Ajinkya Rahane will

assume the captaincy.

“It’s very hard to put those feelings into words,” said a disconsolate Kohli.

“We

had a lead of 60-odd when we arrived, and then just collapsed. We

played two days of good cricket to get in a position and then just lose

it in an hour. It really hurts.”

India’s previous Test low was 42

against England at Lord’s in 1974. Their 36 was the joint fourth lowest

of all , with New Zealand’s 26 facing England in 1955 at Auckland

the worst ever.

The carnage left Australia, who scored 191 in the

first innings, needing 90 to win, with out-of-form Joe Burns hitting a

confidence-building 51 not out, including a six to win the match.

Matthew Wade made 33 and Marnus Labuschagne six with Steve Smith not out one.

In trouble

Cummins

wasted no removing nightwatchman Jasprit Bumrah for two in the

second over of the day, temping him to push at a slower ball that popped

back up to him.

That brought the stubborn Cheteshwar Pujara to

the crease. He saw off an over from Cummins, but that was as good as it

got for the veteran who fell without scoring.

Cummins, the world’s

number one Test bowler, sent down a delivery that had to be played and

Pujara caught an edge that carried to wicketkeeper Paine.

It left

India on 15 for three, and it only got worse with opener Mayank Agarwal

back in the pavillon five balls later for nine, again caught by Paine on

Hazlewood’s opening delivery.

Hazlewood and Paine again combined to get rid of Rahane for nought, after which Cummins picked up the massive wicket of Kohli.

The

superstar batsman had smacked Cummins for four but was gone the next

ball after a review, caught by debutant Cameron Green as he attempted a

cover drive.

At 19 for six, India were in real danger of making

their lowest ever score and when Wriddhiman Saha (4) chipped a Hazlewood

delivery to Marnus Labuschagne and Ravi Ashwin was out next ball it

became a reality.

A four from Hanuma Vihari spared them some shame, taking India past New Zealand’s all- low.

But

Vihari (8) didn’t last much longer, caught by Paine with Hazlewood

again doing the damage to complete an excellent five-wicket haul, before

Mohammed Shami was forced to retire hurt after a Cummins thunderbolt

hit his right arm.

Scorecard after Australia beat

India on the third day of the first day-night Test between Australia and

India at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday:

India first innings 244 (V. Kohli 74, C. Pujara 43, A. Rahane 42; M. Starc 4-53, P. Cummins 3-48)

Australia 1st innings 191 (T. Paine 73 no, M. Labuschagne 47; R. Ashwin 4-55, U. Yadav 3-40)

India 2nd innings (overnight 9-1)

P. Shaw b Cummins 4

M. Agarwal c Paine b Hazlewood 9

J. Bumrah c & b Cummins 2

C. Pujara c Paine b Cummins 0

V. Kohli c Green b Cummins 4

A. Rahane c Paine b Hazlewood 0

H. Vihari c Paine b Hazlewood 8

W. Saha c Labuschagne b Hazlewood 4

R. Ashwin c Paine b Hazlewood 0

U. Yadav not out 4

M. Shami ret hurt 1

Extras 0

Total (nine wickets, 21.1 overs) 36

Fall

of wickets: 1-7 (Shaw), 2-15 (Bumrah), 3-15 (Pujara), 4-15 (Agarwal),

5-15 (Rahane), 6-19 (Kohli), 7-26 (Saha), 8-26 (Ashwin), 9-31 (Vihari),

9-36 (Shami – retired hurt)

Bowling: Starc 6-3-7-0, Cummins 10.2-4-21-4, Hazlewood 5-3-8-5

Australia 2nd innings

J. Burns not out 51

M. Wade run out 33

M. Labuschagne c Agarwal b Ashwin 6

S. Smith not out 1

Extras (lb1, nb1) 2

Total (2 wickets, overs 21) 93

Did not bat: Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (capt), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Fall of wicket: 1-70 (Wade), 2-82 (Labuschagne)

Bowling: Bumrah 7-1-27-0, Yadev 8-1-49-0, Ashwin 6-1-16-1

Result: Australia won by eight wickets

Toss: India

Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Bruce Oxenford (AUS)

TV umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)