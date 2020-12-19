Australia beat India by 8 wickets to win first Test in Adelaide

A devastated India crashed to their lowest ever score of 36 on
Saturday as Australia ran riot to win the opening Test in Adelaide by
eight wickets after Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins produced a bowling
masterclass.
India started the third day of the pink-ball Test on
nine for one and with a 62-run lead, looking to build a competitive
second innings total for the hosts to chase.
But their hopes were
left in tatters by a wicket with bounce and deviation as Hazlewood took
5-8, including his 200th Test wicket, and Cummins 4-21. Wicketkeeper Tim
Paine claimed five catches as the bowlers found the edge.
“I didn’t expect it to come that quick, I was expecting a real dogfight,” said skipper Paine.
“To
hang in, give our bowlers a chance, and then turn up and start the day
the way we did, full credit to our bowling attack again.
“It’s nice to get off to a good start. Chuffed with the way we bowled in this Test.” It
was an incredible Indian collapse, with no batsman reaching double
figures during a capitulation that lasted less than 22 overs, in
contrast to their battling first innings’ 244.
That included
skipper Virat Kohli, who fell for four and now heads home for the birth
of his first child, leaving his stunned team to face three more Tests,
starting in Melbourne on Boxing Day, without him. Ajinkya Rahane will
assume the captaincy.
“It’s very hard to put those feelings into words,” said a disconsolate Kohli.
“We
had a lead of 60-odd when we arrived, and then just collapsed. We
played two days of good cricket to get in a position and then just lose
it in an hour. It really hurts.”
India’s previous Test low was 42
against England at Lord’s in 1974. Their 36 was the joint fourth lowest
of all , with New Zealand’s 26 facing England in 1955 at Auckland
the worst ever.
The carnage left Australia, who scored 191 in the
first innings, needing 90 to win, with out-of-form Joe Burns hitting a
confidence-building 51 not out, including a six to win the match.
Matthew Wade made 33 and Marnus Labuschagne six with Steve Smith not out one.
In trouble
Cummins
wasted no removing nightwatchman Jasprit Bumrah for two in the
second over of the day, temping him to push at a slower ball that popped
back up to him.
That brought the stubborn Cheteshwar Pujara to
the crease. He saw off an over from Cummins, but that was as good as it
got for the veteran who fell without scoring.
Cummins, the world’s
number one Test bowler, sent down a delivery that had to be played and
Pujara caught an edge that carried to wicketkeeper Paine.
It left
India on 15 for three, and it only got worse with opener Mayank Agarwal
back in the pavillon five balls later for nine, again caught by Paine on
Hazlewood’s opening delivery.
Hazlewood and Paine again combined to get rid of Rahane for nought, after which Cummins picked up the massive wicket of Kohli.
The
superstar batsman had smacked Cummins for four but was gone the next
ball after a review, caught by debutant Cameron Green as he attempted a
cover drive.
At 19 for six, India were in real danger of making
their lowest ever score and when Wriddhiman Saha (4) chipped a Hazlewood
delivery to Marnus Labuschagne and Ravi Ashwin was out next ball it
became a reality.
A four from Hanuma Vihari spared them some shame, taking India past New Zealand’s all- low.
But
Vihari (8) didn’t last much longer, caught by Paine with Hazlewood
again doing the damage to complete an excellent five-wicket haul, before
Mohammed Shami was forced to retire hurt after a Cummins thunderbolt
hit his right arm.
Scorecard after Australia beat
India on the third day of the first day-night Test between Australia and
India at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday:
India first innings 244 (V. Kohli 74, C. Pujara 43, A. Rahane 42; M. Starc 4-53, P. Cummins 3-48)
Australia 1st innings 191 (T. Paine 73 no, M. Labuschagne 47; R. Ashwin 4-55, U. Yadav 3-40)
India 2nd innings (overnight 9-1)
P. Shaw b Cummins 4
M. Agarwal c Paine b Hazlewood 9
J. Bumrah c & b Cummins 2
C. Pujara c Paine b Cummins 0
V. Kohli c Green b Cummins 4
A. Rahane c Paine b Hazlewood 0
H. Vihari c Paine b Hazlewood 8
W. Saha c Labuschagne b Hazlewood 4
R. Ashwin c Paine b Hazlewood 0
U. Yadav not out 4
M. Shami ret hurt 1
Extras 0
Total (nine wickets, 21.1 overs) 36
Fall
of wickets: 1-7 (Shaw), 2-15 (Bumrah), 3-15 (Pujara), 4-15 (Agarwal),
5-15 (Rahane), 6-19 (Kohli), 7-26 (Saha), 8-26 (Ashwin), 9-31 (Vihari),
9-36 (Shami – retired hurt)
Bowling: Starc 6-3-7-0, Cummins 10.2-4-21-4, Hazlewood 5-3-8-5
Australia 2nd innings
J. Burns not out 51
M. Wade run out 33
M. Labuschagne c Agarwal b Ashwin 6
S. Smith not out 1
Extras (lb1, nb1) 2
Total (2 wickets, overs 21) 93
Did not bat: Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (capt), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
Fall of wicket: 1-70 (Wade), 2-82 (Labuschagne)
Bowling: Bumrah 7-1-27-0, Yadev 8-1-49-0, Ashwin 6-1-16-1
Result: Australia won by eight wickets
Toss: India
Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Bruce Oxenford (AUS)
TV umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)
Match referee: David Boon (AUS)