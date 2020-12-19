Apple says no new business for supplier Wistron after India plant violence By

NEW DELHI () – Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) said on Saturday it had placed contract manufacturer Wistron on probation and would not give the Taiwanese firm new business until it took corrective actions following lapses at its southern India plant.
Early findings of an Apple audit, which followed violence at the Wistron plant in southern Karnataka state last weekend, show violations of the U.S. tech giant’s ‘Supplier Code of Conduct’, Apple said in a statement.
Wistron failed to implement proper working hour management processes, which “led to payment delays for some workers in October and November,” Apple said.
In a statement earlier on Saturday, Wistron admitted some workers at its southern Indian plant had not been paid properly and said it was removing a top executive overseeing India business.
Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.