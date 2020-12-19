Another day, another all-time high — Bitcoin hits $24K in weekend surge By Cointelegraph

Matilda Coleman
(BTC) set a new all-time high on Dec. 19 as markets continued to deliver surprises in weekend trading.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets and Tradingview showed just eclipsing its record level set this week, reaching $24,210 on Coinbase before reversing.

BTC/USD hourly chart (Coinbase). Source: Tradingview
Bitcoin exchange buy and sell areas (white = more orders). Source: Material Indicators