Amazon launches Echo device group video and audio calling in Canada

Amazon is launching group video and audio calling for Echo devices in Canada.
Group video calling allows up to seven people to join an audio or video call on supported Echo devices, including the Echo Show, Echo Dot and Echo (2020). Further, Amazon says you can create and name these groups in the Alexa app.
It’s also worth noting that this video and audio calling supports Alexa commands like “Alexa, call my family” in order to contact a specific group you’ve created.
Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it seems like Echo group calling could work as a decent alternative to video chat services like Zoom and Google Meet, especially since there is no limit on call times. That said, you do obviously need an Echo device for group calling to work.
The feature was first announced back in September but is now rolling out.
Other launch regions include Austria, Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Spain, the U.S. and the UK.