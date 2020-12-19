All inside pictures from the first ever Flyx Filmfare OTT Awards

Filmfare stepped into new waters today and it was indeed special. The first ever Flyx Filmfare OTT Awards were held today and the list of attendees was surely long. From Jaideep Ahlawat, Mouni Roy, Divya Dutta, Rajkummar Rao, Nawazuddin Siddiqui to Rahul Bose, Tripti Dimri, Seema Pahwa and more, lots of stars came in for the special night.

Whether it was catching up with their fellow industry mates or being jovial and enjoying the show, the stars were surely in a great mood tonight and we got the best of them. Some won big, some presented awards to their friends and others saw a dream come true of receiving their first Black Lady, the night surely had lots of top points and we bring you the best clicks from the venue. Take a look…