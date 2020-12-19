Home Entertainment All inside pictures from the first ever Flyx Filmfare OTT Awards

All inside pictures from the first ever Flyx Filmfare OTT Awards

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Filmfare stepped into new waters today and it was indeed special. The first ever Flyx Filmfare OTT Awards were held today and the list of attendees was surely long. From Jaideep Ahlawat, Mouni Roy, Divya Dutta, Rajkummar Rao, Nawazuddin Siddiqui to Rahul Bose, Tripti Dimri, Seema Pahwa and more, lots of stars came in for the special night. 

Whether it was catching up with their fellow industry mates or being jovial and enjoying the show, the stars were surely in a great mood tonight and we got the best of them. Some won big, some presented awards to their friends and others saw a dream come true of receiving their first Black Lady, the night surely had lots of top points and we bring you the best clicks from the venue. Take a look…

1/31




Nikkhil Advani

Ayesha Khanna

Ayesha Khanna

Hansal Mehta

Hansal Mehta

Ayesha Khanna

Ayesha Khanna

Nikkhil Advani

Nikkhil Advani

Tisca Chopra

Tisca Chopra, Niranjan Iyengar

Niranjan Iyengar

Tisca Chopra, Niranjan Iyengar, Hansal Mehta, Onir

Niranjan Iyengar, Nikkhil Advani, Tisca Chopra, Hansal Mehta

Niranjan Iyengar, Nikkhil Advani, Tisca Chopra, Hansal Mehta, Onir

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi

Amruta Khanvilkar

Amruta Khanvilkar, Sai Deodhar

Hansal Mehta, Prateik Gandhi, Rajkummar Rao

Pratik Gandhi, Jaideep Ahlawat

Manoj Bajpayee, Hansal Mehta

Manoj Bajpayee, Hansal Mehta

Manoj Bajpayee, Hansal Mehta

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee, Hansal Mehta

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Priyamani

Priyamani

Priyamani

Shriya Pilgaonkar with the team of The Family Man

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Madhur Bhandarkar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Manoj Bajpayee, Hansal Mehta

Hansal Mehta, Manoj Bajpayee

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee

 Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Jaideep Ahlawat

Divya Dutta

Divya Dutta, Abhishek Banerjee

Hansal Mehta, Prateik Gandhi, Rajkummar Rao

Hansal Mehta,  Rajkummar Rao, Pratik Gandhi

Hansal Mehta, Prateik Gandhi, Rajkummar Rao

Hansal Mehta, Rajkummar Rao

Hansal Mehta, Prateik Gandhi, Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao

Hansal Mehta, Prateik Gandhi, Rajkummar Rao

Pratik Gandhi, Rajkummar Rao

Hansal Mehta, Prateik Gandhi, Rajkummar Rao

Pratik Gandhi, Rajkummar Rao

Hansal Mehta, Prateik Gandhi, Rajkummar Rao

Ishwak Singh, Pratik Gandhi, Hansal Mehta, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee

Hansal Mehta, Prateik Gandhi, Rajkummar Rao

Varun Thakur, Rajkummar Rao, Pratik Gandhi

Hansal Mehta, Prateik Gandhi, Rajkummar Rao

Pratik Gandhi

Hansal Mehta, Prateik Gandhi, Rajkummar Rao

Varun Thakur, Hansal Mehta

Alaya F

Alaya F

Recommended for You

ajax-loaderLoading Next Article…

RELATED ARTICLES

©