Alicia Silverstone says that she’s gotten this thing called motherhood down pat. The Hollywood actress says that her 9-year-old son Bear has never had antibiotics or needed medical intervention in his short life. That’s because the mother and son duo are both the picture of health as they follow a very strict and very organic diet and lifestyle. Here’s what you need to know.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in a new interview, Alicia says that Bear, who she shared with her ex-husband Christopher Jarecki, is as healthy and as happy as a little boy can be.

Alicia Silverstone Says Her Son Bear Has Never Needed Medical Attention

“He’s such an example of health. This is a child who is plant based,” the Clueless actress said of her son. “… To never have needed antibiotics in nine years and to never have needed any kind of medical intervention… Most kids have so many ear infections, they’re taking medicine all the time. I’m not saying I wouldn’t give it to him… I’m saying he doesn’t need it.”

“This is a kid who’s been [sick] twice in his life. Twice. For, like, a few hours. He said, ‘Mommy I don’t feel good. I’m going to lay down. In his whole life, twice. He can get a snot nose, but he’s still climbing trees,” Silverstone continued. “He’s just so healthy. I just want to share that with the world. So people can see that a plant-based baby is really healthy… It’s not like they’re just doing OK. They can do better.”

Alicia also said that while she’s very open about motherhood and posting photos of her son on social media, she also takes a very tactical approach to it, too.

“The reason I put Bear on social media at all is, one, because obviously I’m a very proud mother. My friends put their kids on their social media because they are proud mothers too,” she said. “But also because it keeps it less interesting for paparazzi to harass us… When Bear was born… people were camped outside the house for days and days. Six weeks they camped outside our house… The moment I released an image they all went away.”

