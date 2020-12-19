A1 Bentley and Lyrica Anderson Spark Reconciliation Talk With Social Media Post and Fans React

It would be an understatement to say the last few years for Love & Hip Hop stars A1 Bentley and Lyrica Anderson have been rocky. The drama in their relationship has played out on multiple reality shows and many social media platforms. However, a new post from A1 on Instagram seems to hint at the two doing much better in their relationship.

Lyrica Anderson and A1 Bentley | gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

A1 Bentley and Lyrica Anderson’s relationship has been depicted on ‘Love & Hip Hop’ and ‘The Conversation’

Both Bentley and Anderson, have been on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood for the past several seasons. Their presence on the show continues to grow as the seasons go on. as main cast members in the latest season, the two were a part of a front-burner storyline involving claims of infidelity on both ends.

The two faced rumors of cheating. K. Michelle accused Anderson of cheating on Bentley with Safaree Samuels. There were also rumors that Bentley may have cheated on Anderson while she was pregnant with their son. The two discussed their marital problems on the reunion and it seemed as if common ground was not reached.

Things further escalated when two, and their mothers, sat down together for The Conversation on Zeus Network. During the episode, Bentley compared himself to NFL star Russell Wilson.

“I have had my fun, I have been out there and I know that it’s nothing out there,” he said. “So, speaking from experiences I’m telling you… It’s like hitting the lottery, I will tell you that. Not every Ciara is gonna run into a Russell. There aren’t a lot out there.”

Lyrica said in response, “Man, she got her one,” to which A1 responded with, “And I’m like a Russell,” insinuating that he believes he has similarities with Wilson and his apparent picture-perfect life with Ciara.

Fans seem to be here for A1 Bentley and Lyrica Anderson being on better terms

After The Conversation and things between the mothers almost getting physical, it looked like things were not head in the right direction.

However a recent post by Bentley in which he wished Anderson a happy birthday has people thinking they are much better now.

He wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY BEAUTIFUL WIFE lyricaanderson even tho we have been thru our ups & downs, Theres no one I rather Spend forever With other Than You.. I am NOTHING Without You.. Thank you for making me better Thank you for bringing our Amazing Son into the World.”

Still, he hinted at there still being some issues though it looks like overall, they are together. ” Thank you for Not letting up on this Thing Called LOVE. even tho u block me every other Day when you get mad. I STILL LOVE YOU ❤️ enjoy your Day,” he continued.

One person commented, “Wow. I’m here for this ❤️❤️❤️🥺🥺🥺.”

“I’m so glad to see that you all are still together,” wrote another person. “Never give up, no one said it would be easy but it’s worth it! Blessings!”

There’s no official word yet if Bentley and Anderson will return to Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood for its upcoming season, which is expected to air sometime next year on VH1 after it got delayed and did not air this year due to production impacts from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.