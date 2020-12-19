A Shocking Moment from the Series Was Actually Cast Members’ Favorite

Since its debut at the top of 2017, BET’s miniseries The New Edition Story has been hailed as not just one of the top biopics in recent memory, but as of the best in television history. A lot of fans also learned a lot of things that they didn’t know about the group. For some of the cast members, they had a favorite scene which is now known to be one of the group’s most scandalous moments.

Myles Truitt, Tyler Williams, Jahi Di’Allo Winston, Algee Smith, Ronnie Devoe, Elijah Kelley, Woody McClain, Keith Powers, Jesse Collins and Ramona Debreaux | Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

About ‘The New Edition Story’

The series starred Algee Smith as Ralph Tresvant, Woody McClain as Bobby Brown, Bryshere Y. Gray as Michael Bivins, Elijah Kelley as Ricky Bell, Keith Powers as Ronnie DeVoe and Luke James as Johnny Gill. As young versions of the members, the series featured Jahi Di’Allo Winston as Young Ralph, Tyler Marcel Williams as Young Bobby, Dante Hoagland as Young Michael, Caleb McLaughlin as Young Ricky and Myles Truitt as Young Ronnie.

The cast worked hard behind-the-scenes, meaning that the series’ success was a great pay-off. Two members of the cast, Smith and McClain, talked about prepping for the series in a 2017 interview.

“We did boot camp for 8 hours a day,” said Smith. “We probably got like 30 minutes to an hour for lunch. We’re pulling hamstrings in there, we got no AC, and when we try to go get some water, they’re like ‘What are you doing, what you need water for?’ and I’m like….’I’m out of breath!’”

They also did a lot of reading and watching material. “We got this binder and flash drive full of material, old interviews, how they walk, how they talk, pretty much a New Edition bible to study.”

McClain noted that they always had the original members for assistance. “We had the real guys there and the numbers to call them anytime if we needed insight on any scene,” he said.

One scandalous scene was a favorite among the series’ cast

There were a lot of scandalous moments featured in the show, including members’ drug usage. However, out of them all, the most shocking moment may have been what appeared to be an orgy between New Edition and Soul Train dancers. Smith and McClain said that the scene was actually one of the favorite.

“Honestly, my favorite scene had to be….my favorite scene was the orgy scene. I could be nasty and say the beginning of night two (of the miniseries) when they came in and caught us with all the girls,” said McClain. Smith agreed, agreeing with the fact that things escalated rather quickly in the series. “It went quick as hell right?” he jokingly questioned.

Though it was an answer in jest, Smith said that the film’s performances were more so his favorite moments of the series, especially “You’re Not My Kind of Girl” and “If It Isn’t Love.”