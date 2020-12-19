8 nuns died of Covid-19 within a week at a retirement home in Wisconsin.

They were educators, music teachers and community activists who served those living in poverty tirelessly.

In less than two weeks this month, eight Roman Catholic nuns died of illnesses related to Covid-19 at a Wisconsin retirement home, a gut-wrenching loss that highlighted the risks of infection in communal residences, even as administrators said they took precautions against infection.

The deaths took place at Notre Dame of Elm Grove, about eight miles west of Milwaukee, in Waukesha County. Like most of the United States, Wisconsin is struggling to contain the spread of the coronavirus, and it has recorded 486,364 cases and 4,635 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, according to a New York Times database. There have been 34,478 cases in Waukesha.

The retirement home, historically used as an orphanage for children, was converted into a residence for elderly and sick nuns in 1859. The first of the eight women died on Dec. 9, and the others in the days that followed, through Tuesday, according to Trudy Hamilton, a spokeswoman for the School Sisters of Notre Dame Central Pacific Province, which established the home.