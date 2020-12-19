30 new cases of COVID-19 as new Greater Sydney restrictions introduced

There haves been another 30 cases of coronavirus in NSW as the Northern Beaches cluster grows.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said 28 of those cases were already linked to the Avalon cluster.

“We have not seen evidence of massive seeding outside of the northern Beaches community,” she said.

Restrictions have been expanded for the Greater Sydney area, with no more than 10 people allowed in a home.

This will be in place until midnight on Wednesday as a precaution.

The city will also revert back to the four square metre rule in all indoor settings, apart from the family home.

There will be no dancing, apart from wedding bridal parties of up to 20.

There is also no singing and no chanting except for places of worship, with a maximum of five allowed in those settings.

Greater Sydney restrictions include the Central Coast and the Blue Mountains, but not regional NSW.

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said there are two mystery cases among the 30, but they live in close proximity to the Avalon cluster.

Dr Chant warned infected people from the Avalon cluster had been to multiple venues outside of the Northern Beaches.