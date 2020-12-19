15 Famous Women Who Didn’t Hold Back On Graham Norton

“This is the longest f*cking hug in the world.” —Carrie Fisher
1.
When Whoopi Goldberg described a funny bit about pubic hair that she performed during her comedy show and made Keanu Reeves laugh uncontrollably.
2.
When Rihanna told the embarrassing story of a fan giving her a bikini wax and how much the fan enjoyed the whole thing.
3.
When Julie Andrews revealed she went topless in the 1981 film S.O.B., and she had zero shame about the legitimacy of it.
4.
When Emma Thompson went into full detail about how a neighbor filed a police report that a naked man roamed around her property, when in reality it was Thompson in the buff.
5.
When Salma Hayek hosted a party with a Donald Tr*mp piñata, and she didn’t hold back the joy it brought her.
6.
When Catherine Zeta-Jones revealed the hilarious bet she has with her husband whenever they play golf, which involves him dropping his pants if he misses a shot.
7.
When Naomi Campbell owned her true self and personality, and told Graham if he was intimidated by her, than that was on *him*.
8.
When Margot Robbie explained the hilarious Australian phrase “we’re not here to fuck spiders” to everyone, and Allison Janney came to her defense in the realest way.
9.
When Penélope Cruz described how hard she struggled when she first learned English — so much so that she asked a US hairdresser for a blowjob instead of a blow dry.
10.
When Thandie Newton recalled the time Victoria Beckham mistook her for Zoe Saldana, and she wasn’t afraid to admit how much it frustrated her — especially because she’s English!
11.
When Daisy Ridley recalled how hilariously candid Carrie Fisher was while filming emotional scenes in The Force Awakens, which eventually appeared in The Rise of Skywalker.
12.
When Zendaya set the record straight about a farting rumor going around on the set of The Greatest Showman, and told Hugh Jackman he would’ve known if it was her because her farts are silent but deadly.
13.
When Jane Fonda candidly told Nicole Kidman just how much she loved her as an actor — especially during her nude scenes in Eyes Wide Shut.
14.
When Nadiya Hussain from The Great British Bake Off talked openly about going for a pap smear, and just how embarrassing the whole ordeal was — especially because her doctor recognized her as soon as she was being examined.
15.
And when Miriam Margolyes didn’t hold anything back when she reunited with Daniel Radcliffe about how much he had grown up since the first Harry Potter movie came out.
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!