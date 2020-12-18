YFN Lucci Details Music Video Loaded Gun Incident

A few weeks back, rapper YFN Lucci went viral after he accidentally fired a loaded gun at a music video shoot.

Speaking to Vlad Tv, he explained exactly what happened on that day:

“I was shooting a video with GT,” he began. “And I had shot a scene but I was just like, ‘I need to change and put on that little army fatigue sh*t,’ because everybody else had it on. And I was like, ‘Damn you want me to perform with a gun or some sh*t?’ And they was like, ‘Yeah, what you want — a real gun or a fake gun?’ And I was like, ‘Sh*t, it don’t matter. I ain’t finna shoot it.’ I’m thinking they bringing me a fake gun and then when I get it, I unfold the bitch and I’m like, ‘I ain’t never seen no sh*t like this.'”

REGINAE CARTER’S 1000 PERSON BIRTHDAY PARTY

He continued: “When I cocked it back, GT’s like, ‘Nah, don’t cock it back’. So it got stuck. I was aiming it at the ground and I just hit it. And I ain’t think nothing was in it, but that sh*t shot. And I said, ‘Oh that’s why you said don’t cock it back!'”