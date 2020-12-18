WorldRemit Identifies Top 20 Migrant Moments of 2020

Article content continued

To learn more about WorldRemit, please visit www.worldremit.com.

WorldRemit

WorldRemit is a leading global payments company. We disrupted an industry previously dominated by offline legacy players by taking international money transfers online – making them safer, faster and lower-cost. We currently send from 50 to 150 countries, operate in more than 5,000 money transfer corridors worldwide and employ over 1,200 people globally.

On the sending side WorldRemit is 100% digital (cashless), increasing convenience and enhancing security. For those receiving money, the company offers a wide range of options including bank deposit, cash collection, mobile airtime top-up and mobile money.

Backed by Accel, TCV and Leapfrog – WorldRemit’s headquarters are in London, United Kingdom with regional offices in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, South Africa, Somaliland, Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Zimbabwe and Belgium.

www.worldremit.com

________________

1https://sdg.iisd.org/events/international-migrants-day-2020/

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201218005131/en/

Contacts

WorldRemit

Dorree Gurdak

[email protected]

#distro